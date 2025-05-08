Did Anushka ignore Virat's hand? Clip goes viral
What's the story
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli were seen on a dinner date in Bengaluru recently.
This was their first public appearance since Kohli accidentally liked an Instagram photo of actor Avneet Kaur.
The video from their outing captures Kohli extending his hand to help Sharma exit their car, but she chooses to take the help of the car door instead.
The couple then walks toward a restaurant with Sharma leading a few steps ahead of Kohli.
Social media reactions
While some called it 'typical,' others sympathized with Kohli
The video from Sharma and Kohli's dinner date prompted a discussion among fans on social media.
One user said, "Hehe, even I would not have held his hand to get down. Typical husband-wife dynamics," while another observed, "What am I seeing...She didn't hold Virat's hands."
Some even sympathized with Kohli, with one writing, "Poor Virat," and another rubbished such discussion, noting how Sharma might have hurried to avoid getting clicked.
Instagram incident
Kohli's accidental 'like' on Kaur's post caused social media frenzy
Kohli was caught in a social media storm when his verified Instagram account mistakenly liked a post from Kaur's fan page.
Though he unliked the picture later, the incident became fodder for social media.
To set the record straight, Kohli clarified, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made."
Relationship timeline
A look at Sharma and Kohli's relationship timeline
However, the wording of his clarification led to even more public scrutiny; even celebrities like Rahul Vaidya trolled the star cricketer.
Meanwhile, we hope the beloved celebrity pair can soon leave this episode behind.
Sharma and Kohli started dating sometime around 2013 after they met on the sets of an ad shoot.
After dating for nearly four years, they married in Italy in December 2017.
They share two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.