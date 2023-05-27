Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Anushka creates waves of awe in ivory ensemble

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 27, 2023, 11:02 am 2 min read

Anushka Sharma also posed with Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Renata Notni at Cannes Film Festival (Picture Credit: Instagram/@anushkasharma)

Those who have been following the fashion trends at the Cannes Film Festival have been eagerly waiting to catch glimpses of Anushka Sharma's grand debut on the red carpet. She walked in a Richard Quinn design, creating waves of awe with her elegance and regality on Friday. The ivory-colored gown that Sharma donned sat perfectly on her body, giving her a sensual silhouette.

Why does this story matter?

Sharma's Cannes debut was confirmed after she and her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, recently met Emmanuel Lenin, the French Ambassador to India, at the French embassy in New Delhi.

Their meeting was held days before the festival kick-started.

She was reportedly invited to commemorate women in cinema alongside actors like Kate Winslet. She also represented L'Oreal, after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Everything to know about Sharma's red-carpet appearance

Embodying elegance, Sharma looked ethereal in the Richard Quinn ivory number. The heavily embellished gown came with an off-shoulder design. Celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini adorned her in soft hues of peach and cream and chose a doe-eyed look in coral with a hint of gold. The star pulled her hair back in a sleek twisted knot bun that complemented her look.

Check out Sharma's debut look at 76th Cannes Film Festival

Kohli left awe-struck by Sharma's look

Sharma has posted a photo dump of her debut appearance at the Cannes festival, giving a closer look at the ensemble. The pictures went instantly viral, with fans going gaga over her appearance. However, the best reaction came from Kohli, who dropped love-struck emojis on his actor-wife's pictures. A few days ago, the couple were seen at the Mumbai airport, jetting off for London.

About Sharma's work front

The actor, who was last seen in Qala, is gearing up for the upcoming sports biographical film titled Chakda Xpress. She has been undergoing intense training to prepare for the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami for the film. The upcoming biopic is directed by Prosit Roy and is set to be released directly on the OTT giant Netflix in December this year.