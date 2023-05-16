Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 16, 2023, 12:32 pm 2 min read

Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to make her debut at the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival

The D-Day is finally here! As the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival officially kicks off on Tuesday, Mrunal Thakur is set to make her debut at the prestigious festival as a Grey Goose representative, reportedly. Thakur aside, actors Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta, and former Miss World-actor, Manushi Chillar are also set to make head turns with their debut at this year's festival.

Why does this story matter?

Over the years, we have seen several Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone walking down the red carpet in the picturesque town of Cannes on the French Riviera.

This year too, desi divas will be gracing the red carpet with their effervescence presence.

Meanwhile, four Indian movies have been selected to be screened in this year's film festival edition.

'I'm thrilled to be attending Cannes for the first time…'

The actor, who rose to prominence with her roles in films like Batla House and Sita Ramam, is making her debut at Cannes, and expressing her excitement, the actor told Pinkvilla, "I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer." She will be in Cannes from Wednesday till Friday.

Falguni Shane Peacock will be dressing Thakur for the carpet

Along with Thakur, renowned Indian designer label Falguni Shane Peacock will also be debuting at Cannes in collaboration with Grey Goose. The designer label will be dressing Thakur and actor Diana Penty for the festival's red carpet. Notably, Penty made her Cannes debut back in 2019 and garnered much appreciation for her glamorous outfits which ranged from thigh-high slit saree to peach feathered gown.

Other Indian celebrities who are making their Cannes debut

This year B-town celebrities will be taking over Cannes red carpet. After Sharma and Gupta, Sara Ali Khan will also be making her debut this year, reportedly. While Khan's attendance was reportedly confirmed, her schedule for Cannes is yet to be finalized. Meanwhile, singer Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will be making her debut, and content creator Dolly Singh will be seen as well.

