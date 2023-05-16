Entertainment

Who is Shannon K? All about her Cannes 2023 debut

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 16, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Kumar Sanu's daughter Shannon K will be debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2023

The prestigious Festival De Cannes or Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday (May 16). Like every year, this year too, the festival will see many Indian faces in attendance. Among the new faces who will be representing India at the Mecca of film festivals, is singer-actor Shannon K. Here is everything you should know about her and her debut at Cannes.

Who is Shannon?

For the unversed, Shannon is the daughter of veteran singer Kumar Sanu. She often juggles between India and the United States of America for her singing career. She is also set to mark her Bollywood debut as an actor with the film Chal Zindagi. The upcoming title will co-feature actors Sanjay Mishra and Vivek Dahiya in the lead.

Shannon on her Cannes debut

Ahead of her debut, Shannon was naturally excited to be a part of the event. "This honestly feels surreal. I am glad to get this opportunity. I've worked hard to make a tiny place in the big industry for myself and I see it as my beginning. I'm so grateful and humbled, by God's grace many more to come," she said in an interview.

More about her singing career

Shannon made her singing debut in the year 2018. She debuted with Poo Bear's song titled A Long Time. From there on, she collaborated with producer Kyle Townsend for the song Give Me Your Hand. The song was a tribute to victims of bullying. It was a musical effort in association with The Jed Foundation. The song also featured in the Billboard magazine.

Everything to know about Cannes 2023

The red carpet at Festival De Cannes will be rolled out from Tuesday (May 16) to May 27 this year. The prestigious festival has seen many popular Indian faces in the past such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. This year, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma will also make her debut at the red carpet with L'Oréal Paris.

