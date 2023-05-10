Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' shows negligible rise

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 10:55 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan is synonymous with box office successes. Over the years, he has most number of films in the Rs. 100 crore club. His recent release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has crossed the coveted landmark but has become very slow at the box office. The film received negative reviews from critics and is receiving steep competition from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II.

Little chances of revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial raked in Rs. 51 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 109.07 crore. It has been quite disappointing considering Khan's stardom. The cast includes Venkatesh Daggubati, Mahie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Vijender Singh, and Raghav Juyal, among others. Ram Charan appears in a special cameo in the song Yentamma.

