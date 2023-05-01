Entertainment

Everything about Mimoh Chakraborty's 'Rosh': Release details inside

Everything about Mimoh Chakraborty's 'Rosh'

Superstar Mithun Chakraborty is a proud father as both of his sons' films are going to be released soon. On one hand, Namashi Chakraborty is set for his debut with Bad Boy, and, his brother Mimoh is set to strengthen his foot in Bollywood with his upcoming film Rosh. The trailer of Rosh was released recently and the film will premiere on May 12.

Cast and crew of the film

Mimoh has been in the acting business for 15 years and has not impressed the viewers yet. As per the trailer, it does not seem to propel his career forward. The project is helmed by Jayveer Panghaal and the cast also includes Yash Raj, Nikita Soni, Alina Rai, and Vrajesh Hirjee, among others. It is bankrolled by Sachin Garg and Amrut H Soni.

