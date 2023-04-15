Entertainment

'IB 71' teaser: Vidyut Jammwal turns cop for espionage thriller

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 15, 2023, 05:11 pm 2 min read

'IB 71': Vidyut Jammwal drops the teaser of his upcoming espionage thriller

Vidyut Jammwal is set to soon grace theaters with his upcoming espionage thriller IB 71, which is scheduled to release on May 12. Since the project was announced in 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for updates, and after a long wait, the actor finally dropped the teaser on Saturday. Notably, IB 71 is the first film of Jammwal's production house, Action Hero Films.

Jammwal's 'IB 71' teaser packed with thrill, action

On Saturday, Jammwal took to Instagram to unveil the teaser of the upcoming film that offered a glimpse into a secret mission being carried out in the backdrop of two warring nations: India and Pakistan. The caption read, "2 enemy nations, 1 top secret mission, and a victorious covert operation! [IB 71] India's most confidential story is coming to your theatres on May 12."

Check out the teaser here

Top-secret mission that helped India win 1971 war

The teaser also introduced us to Anupam Kher, who has joined the mission alongside Jammwal, who is reportedly playing the role of an intelligence officer in IB 71. Based on a true story, the espionage thriller is reportedly about how Indian intelligence officers outwitted Pakistan's entire establishment and gave Indian forces the edge they needed to fight on two fronts at the same time.

'IB 71': First project of Jammwal's production house

In 2021, Jammwal announced his production house, Action Hero Films, while commemorating his 10 years in the industry. The actor launched the film with co-producer Abbas Sayyed. While announcing IB 71 project in 2022, the actor-producer stated, "I'm thrilled about backing a film that revisits a glorious chapter in history." IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film, and Reliance Entertainment.

All about 'IB 71'

Apart from Jammwal and Kher, the film also features Vishal Jethwa in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Sankalp Reddy, who is best known for the National Film Award-winning movie Ghazi (2017), which featured actors like Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, and Kay Kay Menon, among others. Meanwhile, IB 71's story is penned by Aditya Shastri, while the screenplay is by Storyhouse Films.