Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's photo from sets of 'Indian 2' goes viral

Kamal Haasan's photo from sets of 'Indian 2' goes viral

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 09, 2023, 06:15 pm 1 min read

Kamal Haasan shoots for Shankar's 'Indian 2'; photo from sets goes viral

Kamal Haasan is a pan-India superstar, and the actor has reinvented himself every decade. A new chapter started in his film career with the 2022 movie Vikram and fans are now eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects. Among others, Indian 2 is one of his most ambitious projects, and now a photograph from the sets of the same is making rounds on social media.

More about the sequel

In the photo, Haasan can be seen surrounded by the action design team of the film. German stunt coordinating company Bullet Action Design has been roped in for the project. Indian 2 is a sequel to Haasan's 1996 blockbuster Indian and will be helmed by the much-acclaimed filmmaker Shankar. It will have a pan-India release, and the makers are eyeing a 2023 release.

Take a look at the viral photo