Vijay to enter Lokesh Cinematic Universe with his next project?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 18, 2022, 05:33 pm 2 min read

This film will mark the second collaboration between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Theories around director Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe have been mounting online since Kamal Haasan's Vikram was released. Now, the latest reports suggest Tamil superstar Vijay is set to enter the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Kanagaraj and Vijay will soon collaborate on a project, which will have the actor playing a gangster in his 40s. Kanagaraj is currently looking at possibilities to bring Vijay into LCU.

Kanagaraj and Vijay have already collaborated for the film Master (2021).

The filmmaker confirmed back in May this year that he will be directing Vijay's 67th film.

But there have been no official updates about the yet-to-be-titled project.

And, since Vikram turned out to be a humongous hit collecting more than Rs. 300cr at the worldwide box office, this news is receiving more attention.

Reports Vijay's character will have references to Rajinikanth's 'Baasha'?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Vijay will sport a salt and pepper hairstyle and will have references to Rajinikanth's yesteryear film Baasha. Kanagaraj is planning to form the LCU based on two gangsters, a gang of agents, and a prisoner. Since Vikram and Kaithi were bankrolled by different producers, he is finishing up with the formalities before starting to pen the upcoming project.

Information All you need to know about LCU

The LCU started with the director's 2019 film Kaithi starring Karthi. And, the recent film Vikram is a spinoff of Kaithi. Apart from Haasan, Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, while Arjun Das and Narain's roles were retained from Kaithi. Suriya made a cameo appearance in the film and his role is expected to have a spinoff, too.

Details Other reports on Kanagaraj's next projects

Not just this, there have been several reports about Kanagaraj's upcoming projects of late. Hearsay has it the filmmaker approached Telugu star Allu Arjun for a film and he has given his nod, too. Some reports say megastar Chiranjeevi has offered a deal to Kanagaraj to helm a film with his son and Telugu superstar Ram Charan. However, there has been no official confirmation.