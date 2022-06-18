Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' poster leaked; trailer out on June 24

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 18, 2022, 05:01 pm 3 min read

The leaked poster of 'Shamshera' presents Ranbir Kapoor in a rugged avatar. (Photo credit: Twitter/@Ranbir_Filmic)

The year 2022 is significant for Ranbir Kapoor since two of his most ambitious projects—Shamshera and Brahmastra—are slated to release this year. Now, Shamshera's first poster has leaked online, apparently upsetting the plans of the makers who were guarding the film like a fortress all these months. Moreover, its producer Yash Raj Films has now decided to launch its trailer next Friday (June 24).

Shamshera will present the Barfi actor in a never-seen-before avatar and is heading toward a July 22 release.

Previously as well, a few set pictures had surfaced online but they didn't give RK's look away.

Shamshera will also mark the first collaboration between Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Since Kapoor had played Dutt's role to perfection in his biopic Sanju, their onscreen association augments expectations.

Poster RK looks gruff and menacing in 'Shamshera's first look

The period film is set in the pre-independence era. The tagline of the leaked poster says, "Karam se dacait...dharam se azaad." The 39-year-old can be seen pulling off a rugged, gruff avatar in it. With unkempt hair and a menacing expression, we see the Raajneeti actor wielding piercing, jagged weapons, perhaps leading an impending battle. This is RK like we have never seen before!

Reception 'Shamshera' began dominating social media within minutes

Within a few minutes of its leak, the poster has been shared profusely across social media platforms. #ShamsheraPosterLeaked and Ranbir Kapoor are also trending heavily on Twitter. Going gaga over his look, an excited fan wrote, "I AM SOLD!" while another one tweeted, "This is going to be massive and intense. Ranbir Kapoor is back with a bang!" And yes, we can't agree more.

While fans are over the moon after being treated to this delightful albeit unexpected surprise, Yash Raj Films isn't understandably happy. The production giant was about to kickstart the film's marketing campaign from next week, but will now reportedly rehash its plans. "It's (leak) quite unfortunate... We should have more updates to share in the next two days," a YRF spokesperson told Bollywood Hungama.

Information What do we know of 'Shamshera' so far?

Shamshera will have Kapoor play a larger-than-life warrior for the first time in his career who will lock horns with Dutt's character, who will play his nemesis in the film. Produced and co-written by Aditya Chopra, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The ensemble cast includes YRF regular Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Kabir Bedi, Saurabh Shukla, and Sharat Saxena, among others.