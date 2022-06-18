Entertainment

Nana Patekar to debut on OTT with 'Laal Batti'

Nana Patekar to debut on OTT with 'Laal Batti'

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 18, 2022, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Prakash Jha and Nana Patekar will be reuniting for 'Laal Batti.'

After staying away from the limelight for a while, veteran thespian Nana Patekar has confirmed his return to showbiz. His comeback project will be Laal Batti, a socio-political web series directed by Prakash Jha. Notably, in 2018, Patekar was slapped with #MeToo allegations by actor Tanushree Dutta, after which he apparently laid low for a while. Laal Batti will be Patekar's debut OTT project.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jha is known for making high-octane political thrillers such as Gangaajal and Satyagraha.

The actor-director duo had previously worked together in films such as Raajneeti and Apaharan.

While Patekar is considered one of the best Indian performers due to his nuanced character portrayals, Jha is currently riding high on the success of Ashram.

Thus, their reunion is certainly worth keeping an eye out for.

Information Patekar will play a powerful villain in the series

While cast and release details are being kept under wraps, Patekar confirmed to ETimes, " I am doing it." Reportedly, the web series will be built upon the premise of the youth's dangerous power obsession. Patekar will play a powerful, corrupt villain known for deceiving and influencing people. Reports have also said that the series will begin rolling in September 2022 in Uttar Pradesh.

Synopsis Jio Studios to produce 'Lal Batti'

While Jha is yet to officially announce the project, there is a possibility that Jio Studios will bankroll the series. A source told PeepingMoon, "With Laal Batti, which in the car symbolizes power, the director is delving deep into the dark side of politics again." Reportedly, Jha will be touching on topics that haven't been discussed so far in any Hindi series.

Recap Why has Patekar been away from showbiz?

In 2018, Dutta had accused the 71-year-old of sexually harassing her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss (2009). However, Patekar's legal team had termed all allegations baseless and false. The Welcome actor had also said with 200 people present on the set, he couldn't have committed any such offense. In 2019, Patekar was given a clean chit by the Oshiwara Police in Mumbai.