Entertainment

5 exciting new releases that are hitting OTT in May

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 03, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

These new OTT releases will keep you glued to the screen!

In May, a bunch of new films and shows will drop on OTT. We'll be seeing popular releases like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds that will release on Voot on Thursday. On the same day, The Pentaverate is hitting Netflix, while The Circle's season four is arriving on Netflix a day earlier. Here are the other fresh releases hitting the OTT space this month.

#1 'Thar' and 'The Takedown': May 6

Siddharth (Harshvarrdhan Kapoor) is an antique dealer who crosses paths with Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor), a cop who is investigating a case of violent killings. Thar also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as Kesar. It's slated to hit Netflix on May 6. The Takedown, starring Omar Sy alongside Laurent Lafitte, will also release on the same day on Netflix. It's about a police investigation, too.

#2 'Modern Love: Mumbai': May 13

Modern Love: Mumbai by Pritish Nandy Communications is about "discovering and exploring love in all its shades and emotions." It has been inspired by Modern Love, the famous The New York Times column. Set in Mumbai, the upcoming Hindi version of the noted US anthology series Modern Love is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

#3 'Stranger Things' season four: May 27

Netflix's Stranger Things is back with its fourth season! After the Battle of Starcourt, the group of friends separates to navigate life in high school. They soon come face to face with another supernatural creature from Upside Down and the gang has to reunite once again. The season's first part will stream from May 27 and the second is expected to release in July.

#4 'Escaype Live': May 20

The series focuses on the dark side of social media and its effects on the present generation. The main characters fight to win both popularity and money through Escaype Live, a social media app, but not without dangerous consequences. They all fight to win the game and take home Rs. 3 crore. Escaype Live will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20.

#5 'Puzhu': May 13

The trailer of Puzhu (earthworm) recently dropped ahead of its May 13 release. The trailer gives us an idea that Pradeep's (Mammootty) teenage son Kichu might be planning to kill his father. Pradeep nearly escapes from an accident but is unaware of the rage his son has for him. Puzhu will release on SonyLiv and will stream in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.