Amazon Prime's 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' premiering in June

May 03, 2022

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' series finally has a premiere date.

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for its upcoming young adult series, The Summer I Turned Pretty. The screen adaptation of Jenny Han's bestseller by the same name will be hitting the OTT platform on June 17. Before this, Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before book series has also been made into successful films.

Young adult romantic shows are a guaranteed hit in today's day.

And, Han has already proved her pull with the success of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy on Netflix.

Amazon will look forward to replicating such success with The Summer...

Not only this, the writer will co-showrun and executive produce XO, Kitty, a spin-off to To All The Boys...

The teen drama is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Wiip Productions. Han has written the pilot episode and is serving as showrunner along with Gabrielle Stanton. Her responsibilities include executive producing with Stanton and Karen Rosenfelt. On the other hand, Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong will serve as executive producers for Wiip on this coming-of-age story.

Dubbed to be a "multigenerational drama," The Summer I Turned Pretty will focus on a love triangle between a girl and two brothers. Topics like the "ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship" will get the limelight, too. Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, and Alfredo Narciso lead the cast.

Speaking about the series adaptation, Han described it as "an incredible experience." Notably, apart from The Summer... series, The New York Times bestselling author will soon launch more of her work on Prime Video. This comes after Han signed an overall film and television deal with Amazon. All of the projects from here on will be backed by Han's new company, Jenny Kissed Me.