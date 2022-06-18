Entertainment

Britney's father Jamie files for her deposition citing online defamation

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 18, 2022, 02:59 pm 2 min read

After Britney, her father Jamie Spears has retaliated with a deposition against the singer.

It seems like "Leave Britney Alone" will not stop trending anytime soon considering that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears has now taken on a new stunt. Her 69-year-old father and former conservator reportedly filed documents that demanded Britney be deposed under oath, claiming that she questioned his character on Instagram and in her upcoming memoir. Spears also wishes to dispute some specific accusations.

Context Why does this story matter?

On September 29, 2021, Britney Spears's father was suspended from her 13-year-long conservatorship during which he allegedly controlled her funds and spied on her.

Previously, the singer's lawyer filed a deposition against Spears to open up about the conservatorship.

According to an email dated January 26, 2022, Spears will appear for the deposition only if his daughter will be deposed in the same week.

Deposition Singer apparently 'impugned' father's character on social media

Spears's attorney, Alex Weingarten, claimed that Britney "continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters," and also blamed her for "impugning" his character. Spears also wants his daughter to speak under oath about her accusations of being deprived of painkillers, being forced into therapy, and having to give eight vials of blood for medical purposes.

Response Singer's lawyer calls it an attempt to 'bully' his daughter

Meanwhile, the singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, has said Spears had "impugned" his character "long ago." "Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods," Rosengart expressed. He added that Spears was trying to "bully his own daughter" while "hiding from his own deposition."

Information Pop singer goes off Instagram a week after wedding

As for the singer, Britney reportedly deactivated her official Instagram account on Thursday, just a week after her wedding to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. However, this isn't the first time the pop star has deactivated her Instagram. So, it is unlikely that she will be taking to social media to comment about her father or other family members for a while at least.