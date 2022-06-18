Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan buys Trinbago Knight Riders women's cricket team

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 18, 2022, 01:12 pm 2 min read

SRK is now the owner of a women's cricket team too!

In addition to ruling Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is also hailed for his business acumen and successful entrepreneurial outings. The latest addition to his business ventures is Trinbago Knight Riders' women's cricket team, which will compete in the maiden Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) starting from August 30, 2022. Sharing the news, SRK also expressed his desire to see the team live in action.

Khan already co-owns Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta.

Considered one of the strongest teams in the extravagant league, it has won two IPL titles so far (2012 and 2014).

In 2015, KKR's ownership became a stakeholder in the Caribbean Premier League's Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.

In 2016, it was renamed Trinbago Knight Riders.

On Friday, Khan announced Knight Riders is now the proud owner of its first-ever women's cricket team. The 56-year-old wrote, "This is such a happy moment for all of us... Hope I can make it there to see this live!!" Notably, by "us," he also meant Kolkata Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, which he co-owns.

This is such a happy moment for all of us at @KKRiders @ADKRiders of course the lovely set of people at @TKRiders Hope I can make it there to see this live!! https://t.co/IC9Gr96h92 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 17, 2022

In April, SRK announced that his Knight Riders Group will be setting up a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Los Angeles. KRG will be partnering with the City of Irvine and Major League Cricket, which is an upcoming T20 league in the US. Dallas-based architect firm HKS was roped in the project. To recall, Khan previously bought the Los Angeles Knight Riders in 2020.

King Khan, who has been away from celluloid for four years, will be making a smashing comeback next year. His first release of the year will be Pathaan, an espionage thriller co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Up next, he will be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee. This will be followed by the highly-anticipated Dunki, his first-ever collaboration with ace director Rajkumar Hirani.