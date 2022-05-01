Entertainment

SRK's Knight Riders to build world-class cricket stadium in LA

SRK's Knight Riders to build world-class cricket stadium in LA

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 01, 2022, 12:07 pm 2 min read

SRK's Knight Riders Group will now build A-class stadium in Los Angeles.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group (KRG) is set to build a world-class cricket stadium in the US's Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. KRG is partnering with the City of Irvine and Major League Cricket (MLC), an upcoming T20 league in America, for the venture. The stadium will host MLC matches along with other international events. Here are more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

MLC was established to usher in the fever of cricket, especially its shortest T20 format in the US.

The tournament is set to be launched by 2023.

Meanwhile, SRK—who owns Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League—bought an LA-based franchise back in 2020.

Now, building an A-class stadium in LA is a significant move.

Details Here's more about the stadium

According to a press release by Trinbago Knight Riders, an exclusive negotiating agreement to move forward with lease negotiations and design approvals has been greenlit recently. The world-class cricket facility will be erected on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park, Los Angeles. Also, Dallas-based globally renowned architect firm HKS has been roped in to construct the stadium.

Quote Khan to establish Knight Riders as global T20 brand

"Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket," Khan said in a statement.

Aim Stadium to host highest-level international matches

The stadium plan includes building training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, and field lighting. Also, a pitch will be made to meet the accreditation criteria of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Once approved by the ICC, the venue will be able to host international cricket competitions of the highest level. Notably, Khan's KRG is a founding investor of MLC as well.

Twitter Post Check the announcement here

🚨🇺🇸UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA. More details inside: https://t.co/PenIvm1Udl#BuildAmericanCricket #MLC #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oHAFP0GJ73 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2022

Stats SRK's franchises have been successful in global cricket leagues

Given the Badshah of Bollywood is spreading his influence in global cricket leagues now, let's take a look at his success rate. While KKR has won two trophies, Trinbago's squad is the most successful CPL franchise, having won the tournament four times. Meanwhile, the upcoming LA stadium will help USA Cricket's chances in their expected bids for hosting future men's and women's World Cups.