Let's celebrate 5 best talk show hosts of all time

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 01, 2022, 10:20 am 2 min read

Ellen DeGeneres revealed on Friday she had taped the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after hosting it for 19 seasons over two decades. Feeling sad when such talk shows end is only expected, given they become part of our lives through their run. And, the heart of chat shows lies with the host. Here are five of the greatest talk show hosts.

#1 Graham Norton

One of the most likable chat show hosts in history, Graham Norton enjoys massive popularity, and we are not talking solely about the viewers but the celebrities too. The Irishman has a knack for bringing out the funniest and unlikely of stories from A-listers. Equally witty as he is pleasant, Norton also knows exactly when to cut in and how far to push.

#2 Johnny Carson

An evergreen name in the domain of talk shows, Johnny Carson rightfully deserved the "king of late-night television" tag. Successfully hosting The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson for 30 long years, he kickstarted a lot of traditions that have now become synonymous with late-night shows. He was funny, gentle, and loved by all ages equally. Carson passed away in 2005.

#3 Oprah Winfrey

Running a daytime talk show for 25 seasons is no easy task and Oprah Winfrey did just that with her uber-popular The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dubbed the queen of all media, Winfrey (who is actually more widely known by her first name) appealed to women like never before. The philanthropist made us cry, laugh, and seek inspiration on just another level.

#4 James Corden

James Corden might have pissed off a section of movie-watchers for his stints in musicals, but the London-born is an excellent host. From making guests comfortable on his The Late Late Show with James Corden to the fun quotient in his monologs, Corden refuses to compromise on any account. And, his innovative Carpool Karaoke segment has now become a legend on its own.

#5 David Letterman

David Letterman has had a three-decade-spanning career in the business. Beginning with NBC in the 1980s, Letterman achieved steady success after switching to CBS in 1993 for Late Show with David Letterman. Known for his unorthodox style, Letterman would talk about the strangest subjects and urge his guests to participate in his antics. Despite earning the abrasive tag, he remained a household name.