Rohit Shetty to co-produce biopic on Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 30, 2022, 11:56 pm 2 min read

The biopic will shed light on Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria's encounter with the underworld and more.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to produce a biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria. It will explore the cop's cases like the 1993 bomb blasts and the 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, the biopic is based on Maria's memoir Let Me Say it Now, which was published in 2020. Shetty will reportedly be mentoring the project. Here's more.

Maria has been at the helm of many critical investigations in the past.

He solved the Mumbai serial blasts case of 1993.

He had also interrogated Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was caught alive during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

On Saturday, Shetty shared a picture with Mumbai's former top cop and said that he feels honored to tell his story.

Quote 'Man who stared terror in the face for 36 years'

Shetty on Saturday shared a photo of him along with Maria while also holding the memoir written by him. The caption described Maria as: "The man who stared terror in the face for 36 years." He also spoke about Maria's journey that "spans all the way from the 1993 blasts in Mumbai, the underworld menace, to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008."

Statement Here's what Maria has to say on biopic

Variety quoted Maria as saying that he is excited to relive the journey that is "piloted by a brilliant director" like Shetty. Maria added the biopic brings a sense of nostalgia. But he said that this also will be an opportunity to show the people the extraordinary work of the Mumbai Police "when facing tough challenges and working against all odds."

About A look at Rakesh Maria's career

Maria is a 1981 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. In addition to the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 attacks, he also solved the 2003 Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar twin blasts case. He was named the Mumbai Police Commissioner in 2014 and later appointed the Director-General of Home Guards in 2015. After 36 years of service, he retired in 2017.