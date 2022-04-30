Entertainment

'Shark Tank India' coming with season 2! Registrations now open

'Shark Tank India' coming with season 2! Registrations now open

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 30, 2022, 07:52 pm 3 min read

Register for 'Shark Tank India' Season 2 now!

After a sensational inaugural season, the business reality show, Shark Tank India, has been officially greenlit for a comeback. On Saturday, television channel Sony Entertainment Television announced the arrival of the show's second season. Soon, it was revealed that candidates waiting to pitch their business ideas and acquire funding from the Sharks can register now, too. Here's everything to know about the process.

Context Why does this story matter?

The spin-off of the international series, Shark Tank, took a grand flight as it premiered in India.

Apart from giving the much-needed boost to many entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India is widely regarded to have popularized entrepreneurship in the country.

Moreover, it brought instant fame to the seven Sharks, too. The second season's arrival was more or less confirmed.

Now, things have finally become official.

Announcement Inaugural season saw participation of 85,000 applicants

Posting a promotional clip on its social media handles, Sony TV announced the return of the hit show. The post also revealed that the first season had seen the participation of 85,000 applicants. It highlighted the fact that the seven Sharks—Vineeta Singh, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal—had invested a total sum of Rs. 42 crore.

Information Who will be the Sharks this time?

While Sony is yet to announce who will be the investors for the upcoming season, there will be a lot of demand for the much-beloved first season Sharks to return. However, the chances of BharatPe co-founder Grover—who quit the fintech unicorn startup—returning are cloudy.

Registration How to register for 'Shark Tank India'?

Just like in the first season, applicants should register through the SonyLIV app. One can also visit the official website and provide their contact number. Once the number—which will be used for the registration—is entered, a one-time password gets generated. After entering the OTP and agreeing to terms and conditions, applicants are next required to provide personal information and details of their business idea.

Twitter Post Here's the link to register

Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business!



Registrations for #SharkTankIndiaSeason2onSony have begun. Download/Upgrade the SonyLIV app to register your business idea.

Link to Register -https://t.co/hsupv1QgFX pic.twitter.com/s7ifQJw9xV — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 30, 2022

Information There are three stages to the audition process

According to Sony, the audition process has been divided into three parts. In the first part, applicants will have to submit business information that gives the basic idea of their product/service. If one clears this round, they will have to give elaborate information about their business and record a three-minute pitch video. Finally, a face-to-face interview will take place in the third round.