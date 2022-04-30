Entertainment

ED attaches Jacqueline's Rs. 7.27cr-worth assets in money laundering case

Apr 30, 2022

ED has now attached Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth crores in the money laundering case.

Just days ago Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's first look from her upcoming movie Ram Setu was released. But her problems with respect to the infamous Rs. 200cr money laundering case cease to exist. As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Fernandez's assets worth Rs. 7.27cr in the case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The latter had an alleged relationship with the actor.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar allegedly masterminded the Rs. 200cr money laundering case which he carried out while lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

During its investigation, the ED found he had showered Fernandez with several lavish gifts like diamond jewelry, a horse, and Persian cats.

Fernandez, however, stressed she never had any relationship with Chandrasekhar but has admitted to having received various presents, as per ED's charge sheet.

Latest Fernandez might get called for questioning again: Source

Of the Rs. 7.27cr-worth assets attached by the ED in the case, there are Fernandez's fixed deposits worth Rs. 7.12cr, reported Times Of India citing a source. The source added the ED doesn't consider the actor an accused but a suspect for now. "Since [Fernandez] and her family members have received expensive gifts from [Chandrasekhar], [Fernandez] may be called for questioning later," they added.

Looking back 'Bhoot Police' actor regularly questioned by agency in past

Notably, if the ED issues questioning summons to Fernandez, it won't be the first time for the Bhoot Police star. She had come under the agency's radar in 2021 for links with Chandrasekhar and was interrogated several times. In December last year, the ED had even stopped her from leaving the country after including her in the first charge sheet that it had filed.

Information Fernandez received jewelry; Nora Fatehi quizzed too

The gifts that Fernandez apparently received from Chandrasekhar include multi-stone earrings and a Hermes bracelet. Her sister had also taken a $150,000 loan from him. Similar gifts were bestowed upon actor Nora Fatehi too. Reportedly, the businessman approached both Fernandez and Fatehi as an admirer of their work and presented gifts as a token of appreciation. The ED had earlier questioned Fatehi as well.

Information Here's a brief on the case

Chandrasekhar is currently accused of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion worth crores, as per an FIR received by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing. Apparently, he masterminded the massive con while being locked up in Delhi's Rohini Jail. ED brought in Fernandez to understand certain trails of funds and transactions. Currently, there are eight people in the custody of the central agency, including Chandrasekhar.