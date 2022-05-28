Sports

IPL 2022, Final (GT vs RR): Match Preview

Written by V Shashank May 28, 2022, 02:00 pm 3 min read

A belligerent Gujarat Titans face inaugural winners, Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Titans would be high on confidence post their scintillating run throughout the season. RR have been highly consistent performers as well. Lately, they thumped RCB in the Qualifier 2 to book a seat in the final. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host this duel. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network (8:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Anything around 170-175 runs could be a par total at this venue. The wicket is likely to flatten as the game progresses, making it easier for the batters. Pacers can be backed to punch impressive numbers.

GT Titans seek their maiden IPL title

Initially, the Titans didn't seem like a strong side on paper, let alone be a title contender. However, they bashed the odds, outclassing the star-studded sides with ease. Batting-wise, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, and David Miller have a lot on their shoulders. Hardik Pandya's experience of having played in the final could benefit the Titans. Rashid Khan's spin prowess makes him a must-see player.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Gujarat Titans have a 2-0 lead over Rajasthan Royals in their head-to-head. GT (192/4) beat RR by 37 runs in the league stage. Later, they stamped a seven-wicket win against Sanju Samson & Co. in the Qualifier 1.

RR RR would look to overcome the Titans

The Royals have the pedigree to grab the much-coveted title. They have the luxury of competent T20 batters in Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson, and talented prospects in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal. Bowling-wise, Yuzvendra Chahal's leg-breaks and googlies will be banked upon in the middle overs. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy's death-over spells could be a deciding factor for the Royals.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

GT (probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami. RR (probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicket-keeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Stats Who are the key performers?

RR's Jos Buttler is the Orange Cap holder, having slammed 824 runs at 58.85. Sanju Samson (RR) has hammered 444 runs while striking at a laud-worthy rate of 147.50. In 15 innings, David Miller (GT) has smacked 449 runs at 64.14. The southpaw has struck at 141.19. Shubman Gill (GT) has clobbered 438 runs this season at 31.28. He has struck four fifties.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

