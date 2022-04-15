Sports

IPL 2022, Brilliant SRH topple KKR: Records broken

IPL 2022, Brilliant SRH topple KKR: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2022, 11:10 pm 3 min read

Rahul Tripathi dazzled for SRH (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

An all-round Sunrisers Hyderabad side downed Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. Asked to bat, KKR put on 175/8 in 20 overs. Nitish Rana (54) and Andre Russell (49*) played good knocks. In response, terrific knocks from Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram sealed the deal for SRH (176/3).

SRH SRH bowl well against KKR

KKR lost openers Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer early on before Sunil Narine departed quickly too. KKR had a torrid start and failed to cash in on the PP overs. Shreyas Iyer and Rana resurrected KKR's innings before Russell added a late flourish. For SRH, T Natarajan and Umran Malik were terrific with the ball.

SRH How did SRH's innings pan out?

SRH lost Abhishek Sharma in the second over before Kane Williamson was dismissed in the sixth. Thereafter, Tripathi and Aiden Markram added a solid 94-run stand. This stand took the steam away from KKR. Tripathi dazzled with some brilliant strokes, dispatching a sorry Varun Chakravarthy at ease. Markram was superb from the other end and played well.

Shreyas 2,500 IPL runs for Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Iyer played a decent 25-ball 28, helping his side resurrect the innings. Iyer has now surpassed the 2,500-run mark in the IPL. He has scored 2,526 runs at an average of 31.57. Iyer has gone past 400 runs versus the Orange Army (406), becoming the 12th player to achieve this mark.

Rana Feats attained by Nitish Rana

Rana smacked 54 from 36 balls, hammering six fours and two sixes. This was his 14th IPL fifty. He has raced to 1,943 runs at 27.75. Rana has gotten to 394 runs versus SRH at 32.83. This was his third fifty versus the Sunrisers. He surpassed KL Rahul's tally of 393 runs versus SRH.

Duo Milestones for Williamson and Tripathi

SRH skipper Williamson scored 17 from 16 balls. With this effort, Williamson has now surpassed the 2,000-run mark in the IPL. He has 2,009 runs at 38.63. Rahul Tripathi (71) hammered a 21-ball fifty for SRH versus his former side. The versatile player slammed his eighth fifty. He smashed four fours and six sixes. He has now surpassed the 1,500-run mark in the competition.

Information Russell entertains for KKR

Russell (49*) smashed four fours and four sixes (SR 196.00). The big-hitting West Indian has raced to 1,879 runs at 30.80. He has 159 IPL sixes under his belt. He has 179 runs in IPL 2022. This was his best performance versus SRH.

Information A second IPL fifty for Markram; Narine maintains his calm

Markram was class for SRH in that middle-order, getting to a 31-ball 50. This was his second IPL fifty and both the knocks have come this season. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine (0/23) was economical once again. However, he just has four wickets this season.