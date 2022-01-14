Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach

Indian Premier League outfit Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Bharat Arun as their bowling coach ahead of the tournament's 15th edition. Arun has replaced former New Zealand pacer Kyle Mills as the bowling coach. Notably, Arun was part of Team India's famed coaching line-up featuring head coach Ravi Shastri and fielding coach R Sridhar. Their tenure came to an end in November 2021.

Context Why does it matter?

Arun is a world class coach and helped India do well during his tenure especially in terms of winning abroad.

The twin Test series wins in Australia will be counted as a major achievement.

He shaped India's bowling that went on to derive a lot of success both home and away.

Arun will play a key role in picking quality bowlers in the auction.

Views Arun excited to join KKR

Arun said he is looking forward to his appointment. "I'm very excited and looking forward to becoming part of a highly successful franchise, such as the Knight Riders," Arun said. "I have admired the Knight Riders franchise for not only being very successful in the IPL & around the world in T20 leagues but also for the way it is very professionally run."

McCullum McCullum is looking forward to work with Arun

KKR head coach Brendon McCullum welcomed Arun and said he is sure the latter will complement the current staff. He is also looking forward to working with Arun. McCullum said Arun's experience at international level and the ability to give confidence and clarity to KKR's bowling group will be important. KKR will be aiming to add quality players in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Arun Arun was linked with the new franchise Ahmedabad

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Arun was linked with a move to the new franchise based out of Ahmedabad. Alongside Arun, his recent Indian team colleagues Ravi Shastri and R Sridhar were also in contention as part of a package deal. But the talks did not materialize and now Arun has joined the Knights, who have won two IPL titles.

IPL 2021 KKR finished second in IPL 2021

After a poor first phase during the IPL 2021 season, KKR bounced back in style post the league's resumption in the UAE back in October 2021. They managed to finish fourth and qualify for the playoffs. KKR overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator before downing Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2. However, they were beaten by Chennai Super Kings in the final.