Murray battles past Opelka to reach first final since 2019

Murray qualifies for Sydney Classic final (Photo Credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Former world number one Andy Murray on Friday passed the Reilly Opelka test to confirm his berth in the Sydney Tennis Classic final. This is Murray's first ATP final appearance since his 2019 victorious campaign in the European Open. Murray came from a set down to record a semi-final victory over his American opponent in three-sets 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 6-4 at Ken Rosewall Arena.

Context Why does it matter?

This is Murray's 69th final appearance in a top-tier ATP event and second since he underwent career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

Murray has won just one ATP title since that fateful surgery and adding the Sydney Classic title to his resume would be a perfect confidence booster for him going into the 2022 Australian Open.

Overall, he has won 46 ATP titles.

Match How the match panned out?

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@andy_murray)

Opelka started the match on high energy taking a 5-1 lead in the first set. Murray fought back to take it to a tiebreak at 5-5. Opelka won the next point with an ace and edged it 8-6. Murray smashed three aces and capitalized on Opelka's two double faults by taking the next set 6-4 to level the contest. Murray won the final set.

Tourney The Brit's route to the final

Murray won his first-round match against Norwegian qualifier Viktor Durasovic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. Next, he bested Georgian player Nikoloz Basilashvili in a hard-fought contest (6-7, 7-6, 6-3). He was given a walkover in the quarters. The Briton defeated Opelka in the semis. He will next take on either top seed Aslan Karatsev or his counterpart Dan Evans in the final.

Career Andy Murray's career highlights

Murray has three Grand Slams under his name. He clinched his first Grand Slam in 2012 when he won the US Open to become the first British player to achieve the feat. A year later, he won his first Wimbledon Championship. He won his second Wimbledon title in 2016. Murray is yet to win the Australian and French Open.

Reaction Murray reacts after his win

Murray felt it has been a good week for him and to start the year with a trophy will be amazing. "It would be amazing to start the year with a trophy, but it's already been a big week for me," Murray said in his on-court interview. "To string four results together like this is much more than I managed last year."

Information Murray is gearing up for the Australian Open

Murray, who is ranked 135th in singles, is preparing for the Australian Open, starting on Monday, He will play Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round. He will want to make a strong start and try going as far as possible.