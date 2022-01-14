Decoding the World Test Championship table as India lose series

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 05:49 pm 3 min read

The South Africa versus India third Test saw the hosts win as they sealed the series. Setting the Proteas a 212-run target, Team India couldn't bowl the hosts out. India managed 223 in the first innings before SA got 210. In response, India were packed for 198 as the hosts got the job done. India have slipped in the ICC World Test Championship table.

India's issues with the bat alongside a poor team selection in terms of batting cost them the Test match.

In both innings, India failed to produce substance.

Besides Virat Kohli's fight and Rishabh Pant's unbeaten century in the second innings, India's batting looked out of sorts.

Credit goes to SA for bowling well.

Meanwhile, Keegan Petersen stood tall with knocks of 72 and 82.

India lost quick wickets in the first innings before Cheteshwar Pujara (43) and Virat Kohli (79) added a 62-run stand. Kohli then found support from Pant but SA fought back to dismiss India for 223. In response, Jasprit Bumrah claimed a fifer as SA managed 210. Pant's unbeaten 100 was the only highlight of India's second innings. SA chased down a paltry target thereafter.

WTC 2021-23 India's position in the WTC standings

India played their third Test series in the new WTC cycle. This was their third Test defeat. Meanwhile, India have drawn two Tests, besides winning four. Team India has 53 points under their bag (highest). Meanwhile, India's points percentage has dropped to 49.07. Since PCT is calculated to govern the standings, India are placed fourth.

South Africa won their maiden series of the WTC cycle. They have collected 24 points so far. They have a PCT of 66.66% to be placed fourth in the table, displacing India. Notably, SA have won three successive Test series against India at home.

South Africa’s brilliant series win has placed them nicely in the latest #WTC23 standings 📈 pic.twitter.com/SJkLtZVpUS — ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2022

Sri Lanka are top of the standings with 100% PCT. They have collected 24 points after having played one Test series so far. They are followed by Australia, who have a 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series. Australia, who are playing their maiden Test series of the new cycle, have 83.33 PCT. They have amassed 40 points.

Pakistan are placed third with 75% PCT. They have played four Tests so far, winning three and losing one. Pakistan have 36 points after two Test series. They beat Bangladesh 2-0 in November-December. Prior to that, they drew the two-Test series against West Indies (1-1).

New Zealand are placed sixth at the moment, after drawing the two-Test series against Bangladesh (1-1). After two Test series, NZ have a 33.33 PCT (M4 W1 D1 L2). They are followed by Bangladesh and West Indies respectively. Both sides have 25 PCT each after winning one Test out of four matches. England are bottom with 10.41 PCT. They have lost five Tests already.