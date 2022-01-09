Ross Taylor becomes most capped NZ cricketer in farewell Test

Sneha Singh Mail Jan 09, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Taylor equals Vettori's record of playing 112 Tests (Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor on Sunday added yet another feather to his already illustrative cap by becoming the most capped Test cricket from his country. With 112 appearances under his name, he is now tied with former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori for most Tests. He achieved this feat during the second Test of two-match series between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Context Why does it matter?

The ongoing New Zealand versus Bangladesh second Test at the Hagley Oval is also Taylor's last Test match for New Zealand.

Last year in December, Taylor announced his retirement from the longest format of the game after the conclusion of New Zealand's home Test series against Bangladesh.

He will hang his boots from the ODIs after New Zealand's upcoming limited-overs series Australia and Netherlands.

Details Most capped players for New Zealand in Tests

Taylor and Vettori (112) have made the most number of appearances for New Zealand in the red-ball format. The second spot is reserved by former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming. Fleming had played 111 Tests for the Kiwis. Veteran batting great Brendon McCullum holds the third spot in this list, having donned the whites for New Zealand 101 times.

Stat attack Decoding Taylor's career stats

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

Taylor has scored 7,655 runs in Tests in 111 games at 44.76, including 19 hundreds. He has amassed 8,581 runs in ODI cricket in 233 appearances at 48.20. He has registered 21 hundreds and 51 fifties. In T20Is, he has smashed 1,909 runs in 102 games at 26.16. Taylor has smashed seven fifties under his belt in T20Is with the highest score being 63.

Information A recap of the NZ versus BAN second Test

(Photo Credit: Twitter/@ICC)

NZ's top three decimated the Bangladesh bowlers on Day 1 of the second Test. At the time of stumps, NZ were at 349/1. Skipper Tom Latham and Devon Conway were unbeaten at 186 and 99 runs respectively. Kiwi opener Will Young contributed with 54 runs off 114 balls. Shoriful Islam took the only wicket for Bangladesh on the day.