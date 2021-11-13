Kane Williamson set to complete 2,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 13, 2021, 09:34 pm

Kane Williamson is set to become the third NZ batter with 2,000 T20I runs

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to complete 2,000 runs in T20 Internationals. The 31-year-old can attain the significant feat in the final of 2021 ICC T20 World Cup where Australia and New Zealand will lock horns. Williamson is the third-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in T20 Internationals. Here are his key stats in the shortest format.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Williamson is on the verge of scripting history. He requires 64 more to touch the 2,000-run mark in T20Is. So far, Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum are the only Kiwi players to have accomplished this milestone. Moreover, Williamson could become the only New Zealand captain to win the T20 World Cup. This is the first time NZ have reached the final in this tournament.

Stats

A look at the T20I stats of Williamson

Williamson has racked up 1,936 runs from 73 T20Is at an average of 31.73. He carries a strike rate of 122.37. His tally includes 13 half-centuries, however, he is devoid of a T20I ton. Williamson is behind Guptill (3,119) and McCullum (2,140) in terms of T20I runs among the NZ players. The former will become the 14th batter to complete 2,000 T20I runs.

Information

Fastest NZ batter to 1,000 T20I runs

Williamson remains the fastest New Zealand batter to complete 1,000 runs in T20Is (34 innings). The New Zealand skipper, who made his T20I debut in October 2011, reached the landmark in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh (January 2017).

Captaincy

Third-highest T20I run-scorer as captain

At present, Williamson is the third-highest run-scorer as captain in T20I cricket. He has scored 1,514 runs at an average of 31.54 while leading New Zealand. The New Zealand skipper follows Aaron Finch (1,719) and Virat Kohli (1,570) on this tally. Besides, Williamson has played the joint-fourth-most matches as captain in the format (55), along with Finch.