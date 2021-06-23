WTC final: NZ start well in run-chase of 139

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 23, 2021, 08:01 pm

Devon Conway and Tom Latham have given NZ a solid start

New Zealand (19/0) headed into tea on Day 6 at a comfortable position, chasing a paltry 139 runs against India in the ICC World Test Championship final. Tom Latham and Devon Conway ensured New Zealand's safety as they added 19 runs for no wickets. Earlier in the session, India added just 40 runs for five wickets, getting bowled out for 170.

Wickets

India lose too many wickets in the second session

After Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Neil Wagner, the side needed Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin to make sure there was no quick damage. However, Pant played a nothing shot and his decision to go aggressive saw India lose their seventh wicket. In the same over, Ashwin was guilty of making a poor decision too. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah departed next.

Bowling

NZ maintain the momentum with the ball

New Zealand carried on with the momentum on Day 6. India resumed the day on 64/2 and lost three wickets in the first session, adding 66 runs. After winning the first session, NZ bossed the show in the second, taking five wickets for 40 runs. In total, they collected eight scalps, giving away only 106 runs.

Rishabh

Pant's shocking dismissal hurts India

Pant was batting sensibly and rotating the strike well. However, his decision to go all out against an experienced Boult hurt India's cause. Boult got a ball full, wide, and angling away, as Pant decided to dance down and charge at it. All he offered was a top-edge as Henry Nicholls claimed a stunning catch. He was out for 41 in a cheap fashion.

Information

Latham and Conway start well

NZ openers Latham and Conway have given NZ a solid start. India were inconsistent and gave away some freebies. This took the pressure off the two batters, who were calm and sensible in their approach. They left the balls well and were watchful.