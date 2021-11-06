ICC T20 World Cup: SA crash out despite beating England

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Nov 06, 2021, 11:16 pm

Moeen Ali played a good hand for England

South Africa overcame England in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Proteas have however crashed out of the event as they needed to beat England by 58 runs. Batting first, SA managed 189/2 after Rassie van der Dussen (94*) and Aiden Markram (53*) played well. In response, England (179/8) failed to chase down the total.

Information

England and Australia through from Group 1

Despite the loss, England finished top of Group 1 in the ongoing tournament. Australia, who beat West Indies earlier today, finished second to go through. SA, who had the same number of points as England and Australia, couldn't progress due to an inferior NRR.

ENG vs SA

How did the match pan out?

SA lost Reeza Hendricks in the third over before De Kock and Van der Dussen added 71 runs for the second wicket. Post that, Markram got alongside Dussen and helped SA get to 189/2. In response, Jason Roy (20) retired hurt as Jos Buttler (26) and Jonny Bairstow were dismissed in quick succession. England rallied back but couldn't get past SA's total.

Dussen

Van der Dussen scripts these records

Van der Dussen smashed a 60-ball 94* for SA. He hit five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 156.67. This was his sixth T20I fifty. This is now his highest score in T20Is as well. Notably, Van der Dussen surpassed the 900-run mark in T20Is (933). He is now the ninth SA batter to get past 900-plus runs.

SA

Highest scorer achieved by a Proteas batter in the WT20

Van der Dussen has now achieved the highest score by a Proteas batter in the ICC T20 World Cup. He bettered the score set by Herschelle Gibbs versus West Indies in 2007 (90*). He stitched a superb unbeaten stand (103*) alongside Aiden Markram (53*) for the third wicket. This was the fifth-highest stand for the third wicket achieved by SA in T20Is.

Duo

Feats achieved by Markram and De Kock

Playing his 20th T20I, Markram hit a superb 52*. He slammed two fours and four sixes. Markram registered his sixth T20I fifty and has got to 588 runs in the format. Quinton de Kock (34) became the second SA batter to surpass 1,800 runs for SA in T20Is (1,827) after JP Duminy (1,934). He also surpassed Glenn Maxwell's tally of 1,809 runs.

Information

SA post their sixth-highest total in the T20 WC

SA posted their seventh-highest total versus England in T20Is (189/2). This was their sixth-highest score in the ICC T20 World Cup. This was also their third-highest score versus England in the competition.

Information

Feats achieved by Roy and Malan

Roy became the fourth England batter to surpass 1,300 T20I runs (1,316). Dawid Malan (33) has raced to 1,198 runs at 41.31. Malan surpassed the likes of Yuvraj Singh (1,177) and Andrew Balbirnie (1,177) in terms of T20I runs.

Rabada

Hat-trick for Rabada

Kagiso Rabada claimed a sensational hat-trick for SA in the final over. He dismissed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, and Chris Jordan off successive balls. He has aced to 49 T20I wickets. Rabada became the first Proteas bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20Is. He is the fourth bowler in ICC T20 World Cup history to claim a hat-trick as well.