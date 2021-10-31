Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 31, 2021, 08:12 pm

Hamstring injury rules Shakib Al Hasan out of T20 World Cup

In a major blow to Bangladesh, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled of the T20 World Cup due to a hamstring injury. Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin informed about the development on Sunday. Abedin told Cricbuzz that the extent of Shakib's injury is not known yet. It remains to be seen if he is available for the series against Pakistan. Here's more.

Injury

Shakib suffered the injury during the match against WI

Shakib sustained a lower hamstring strain while fielding during the match against the West Indies. "In clinical examination, it was diagnosed as an injury of Grade 1 intensity,'' said chief physician of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Debashish Chowdhury. "He is ruled out from participation in the last two matches of the tournament and until further review."

Information

Bangladesh won't seek a replacement for Shakib

It is understood that Bangladesh will not seek a replacement for Shakib for the remainder of the T20 World Cup. Bowling all-rounder Shamim Hossain or left-arm spinner could replace Shakib in Bangladesh's impending fixtures.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh have lost all three Super 12 games so far

Bangladesh advanced to the Super 12 stage after beating Oman and PNG. However, they were stunned by Scotland. Thereafter, they lost all their Super 12 games to Sri Lanka, England, and West Indies respectively. Bangladesh, who will next face South Africa on November 2, are unlikely to qualify for the semis. They are scheduled to play against Pakistan shortly after the T20 World Cup.

Story

Why does this story matter?

Shakib has been a prized possession for Bangladesh across formats. His absence will further derail their campaign. He is the presently the joint-highest wicket-taker of the ongoing tournament, having scalped 11 at 11.18. Shakib also racked up 131 runs with the bat at 21.83. To recall, star all-rounder Shakib reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men's All-rounder Rankings, earlier this week.