Sri Lanka humble Bangladesh in third ODI

A stunning five-wicket haul by Dushmantha Chameera helped Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The hosts failed to chase down 287 despite Mahmudullah's late cameo (53). However, Bangladesh won the three-match ODI series 2-1. Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Perera set the foundation of their victory by scoring a phenomenal ton. Here are the records broken.

How did the match pan out?

After Sri Lanka elected to bat, openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Perera shared an 82-run stand. Although Gunathilaka departed on 39, Perera went on to score a defiant hundred. An unbeaten 55 by Dhananjaya de Silva guided the visitors to 286/6 in 50 overs. Bangladesh lost successive wickets at the start before Mosaddek Hossain and Mahmudullah took over. However, they were bundled out on 189.

Bangladesh end Sri Lanka's unbeaten run in bilateral series

Bangladesh have beaten Sri Lanka in an ODI series for the first time. Prior to this, the Lankans were unbeaten against Bangladesh in a bilateral ODI series. They had won six and drawn two series. Notably, SL completed a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in 2019.

A maiden five-wicket haul for Chameera

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera decimated the Bangladesh top-order, taking three quick wickets. He reduced the hosts to 28/3, having sent back Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, and Tamim Iqbal. Chameera conceded mere six runs in his first five overs (three wickets). He removed Mehidy Hasan later on to take his fourth. Upon dismissing Taskin Ahmed, Chameera recorded his maiden five-for in ODIs (5/16).

Perera slammed his sixth ODI ton

Kusal Perera played a captain's knock in the first innings. He led from the front, displaying an array of strokes during the innings. Perera slammed his sixth ODI hundred in the 32nd over. Notably, he was dropped by Mahmuddulah on 99. The former ended up scoring 120 off 122 balls with the help of 11 fours and a solitary six.

The all-round show of Dhananjaya de Silva

Dhananjaya de Silva showed his all-round skills in the match. He joined in the middle when Sri Lanka were reduced to 151/3. He then added 65 runs with Perera to take the visitors past 200. Dhananjaya fired his sixth half-century, having finished on 55* off 70 balls. The stylish all-rounder was also economical with the ball, registering figures of 0/14 (4).

Mushfiqur finished as the leading run-scorer

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mosaddek Hossain made a brief recovery during their run-chase. The duo shared a 56-run stand after hosts were tottering on 28/3. The former departed on 28, while Hossain was dismissed soon after completing a composed half-century (51). Besides, Mushfiqur finished as the leading run-scorer of the series, having amassed 237 runs at an average of 79.00.