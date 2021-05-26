ICC ODI Rankings: Mehidy Hasan reaches second position

Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan has climbed to the number two spot in the ICC Men's ODI Bowling Rankings. He has become only the third bowler from his nation to be in the top two after performing well in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman and wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim are the other Bangladesh players to advance in the ODI Rankings.

Mehidy helped Bangladesh win the first two ODIs

Mehidy has gained three places to reach the second position after registering bowling figures of 4/30 and 3/28 in the first two ODIs against Sri Lanka. As stated, he is the third Bangladesh bowler to hold either of the top two spots after Shakib Al Hasan (became the top-ranked bowler in 2009) and Abdur Razzak (reached the second position in 2010).

Mustafizur Rahman gains eight places to enter the top 10

Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman has gained eight places to reach the ninth position. He was impressive in the two ODIs, having recorded figures of 3/34 and 3/16. Meanwhile, Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman, New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry, and Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah have slipped to third, fourth, and fifth spot respectively in the ODI Rankings for bowlers.

Mushfiqur Rahim achieves a career-best 14th position

In the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, Mushfiqur Rahim has moved up four places to reach a career-best 14th position. He was the Player of the Match in both the ODIs against Sri Lanka, having scored 84 and 125 respectively. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy in white-ball cricket Rohit Sharma have retained their second and third positions respectively.

Bangladesh top the World Cup Super League table

It is interesting to note that Bangladesh now top the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points table. So far, they have won five out of eight ODIs and lost three (50 points). Bangladesh have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-ODI series against Sri Lanka. Notably, India are the eighth-ranked side after registering three wins and as many defeats (29 points).