T20 World Cup, SA vs Bangladesh: Preview, stats, and more

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 12:33 pm

South Africa and Bangladesh to clash in Abu Dhabi

South Africa and Bangladesh will lock horns in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the encounter in the afternoon. South Africa beat West Indies and Sri Lanka after losing the opener to Australia. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have lost all three games so far. Here is the match preview.

Information

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met six times in T20I cricket, with South Africa winning all six matches. Bangladesh and South Africa last faced each other in 2017. The two sides will clash at the T20 World Cup for the first time since the 2007 edition.

Details

Key details about the match

The match will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. All matches on this venue have been one sided so far. The surface favored fast bowlers in the match between Afghanistan and Namibia. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

SA

The presence of Quinton de Kock strengthens SA's XI

South Africa snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Sri Lanka. David Miller powered them to win in the final-over thriller. The presence of Quinton de Kock, who missed the game against West Indies, strengthens their side. Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton (wicket-keeper), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup

Bangladesh are in a spot of bother in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The absence of Shakib Al Hasan has further dented their plight. Shakib has been ruled out of the tournament with a hamstring injury. Probable XI: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wicket-keeper), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Performers

Here are the top performers

Miller has mashed 157 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 182.55 against Bangladesh in T20Is. This includes an unbeaten 101, the joint-fastest hundred in T20Is (35 balls). For Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar is the leading run-scorer against South Africa in the format. He has racked up 135 runs from four matches at an average of 33.75 against the Proteas.