Quinton de Kock pulls out of WI match: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 05:33 pm

South Africa's Quinton de Kock pulled out of their match against West Indies in the T20 World Cup. He withdrew from the match after CSA issued a directive that all players should take a knee before matches. Speaking at the toss, SA captain Temba Bavuma revealed that de Kock had pulled out due to "personal reasons". Heinrich Klaasen replaced the latter in the match.

Matter

What is the matter?

Quinton opted out of the game hours after the Proteas were told to take a knee for the remainder of the tournament. Cricket South Africa announced the same after the side chose different ways to support the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement. Some of the players took a knee in the match against Australia, while others stood on their feet and raised fists.

Statement

'Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses'

"A commitment to overcoming racism is the glue that should unite, bind and strengthen us," CSA board chair Lawson Naidoo stated in a recent release. "Race should not be manipulated to amplify our weaknesses. Diversity can and should find expression in many facets of our daily lives, but not when it comes to taking a stand against racism."

Views

Quinton faces backlash for his decision

On the issue, West Indies legend Darren Sammy said, "As my mother always said, you've got to stand for something, or you'll fall for anything. Sometimes I don't understand: why is it so difficult to support this movement, if you understand what it stands for?" Meanwhile, Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle feels de Kock may never play for his country again.