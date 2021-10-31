Premier League, West Ham beat Aston Villa: Records broken

10-man Aston Villa suffered a 4-1 defeat against high-flying West Ham United in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. Ben Johnson gave the visitors the lead in the seventh minute. Ollie Watkins equalized for Villa and moments later Declan Rice netted West Ham's second goal. Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen scored too. Here we present the records that were broken.

How did the match pan out?

Johnson was given a lot of space by Matt Targett as the former cut inside and fired a shot into the low corner. In the 34th minute, Watkins leveled for Villa. Emi Buendia laid the ball in the six-yard box for Watkins. However, Rice's terrific shot saw the Hammers gain a lead. Ezri Konsa was sent off for Villa before Fornals and Bowen scored.

Buendia registers his maiden PL assist for Villa this season

As per Opta, Buendía has assisted 36 goals in English league football since signing for Norwich prior to the 2018-19 campaign. This is now the most assists registered by any player in this time. However, Buendia registered his maiden assist in the Premier League 2021-22 season. Overall, he has eight assists in 44 PL appearances.

Notable feats scripted by Johnson and Rice

Johnson netted his second PL goal for West Ham. As per Opta, he is now the youngest player to score for the Hammers away from home in the competition since Ravel Morrison in November 2013 (20y 280d vs Norwich). Meanwhile, Rice has been directly involved in more PL goals after 10 games this season (4) than he was during the entire 2020-21 season (3).

West Ham on level with Man City

West Ham are placed fourth with 20 points from 10 matches. They won their sixth PL game this season (W6 D2 L2). They have the same number of points as Manchester City but are a place below due to goal difference. Villa's woes continued as they suffered another loss. They are placed 15th with 10 points so far (W3 D1 L6).

Villa post these unwanted records

Villa have now lost all four of their PL games in October. The last time they scripted this unwanted record was in April 2016 (five losses). Villa are now winless in seven PL games against the Hammers (D3 L4).

Unique record for the Hammers

As per Sky Sports, West Ham have scored four goals in a league game at Aston Villa for the first time in over 60 years, since a 4-2 win in September 1961. This was their 39th visit since.