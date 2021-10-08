UEFA Nations League, France stun Belgium 3-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 01:05 pm

France registered a stunning 3-2 win over Belgium

FIFA 2018 World Cup winners France came from behind to beat world number one side Belgium to reach the finale of the UEFA Nations League. Belgium went 2-0 ahead in the 40th minute and were cruising along before France scripted a comeback post the hour mark as Theo Hernandez scored a 90th minute winner. France will face Spain in the final. Here's more.

Details

How did the match pan out?

Belgium scored two goals in a space of four minutes as Yannick Carrasco cut in from the left and had a sublime finish at the near post. Romelu Lukaku then scored from Kevin De Bruyne's through ball, firing in a powerful shot. France saw Karim Benzema pull a goal back from Kylian Mbappe's lay-off. The latter scored a penalty next before Hernandez settled matters.

France

Notable records scripted by France

As per Opta, France have won their first game after trailing by two-plus goals at half-time since May 2012 against Iceland in a friendly game (3-2). Meanwhile, Mbappe became the youngest player to reach a milestone of 50 matches played for France (22 years and 291 days), overtaking the record held by Benzema (24 years and 240 days). Mbappe netted his 18th international goal.

Duo

Benzema shines for France, Hernandez nets maiden international goal

Benzema netted his 32nd goal for France. As per Squawka Football, France are unbeaten in every game Benzema has scored in (not including penalty shootouts). Benzema now has 11 goals in 11 matches in the 2021-22 season. Hernandez scored his maiden goal for France as it turned out to be a decisive one.

Belgium

Notable feats scripted by the Belgian players

As per Opta, De Bruyne is the first player to deliver two assists in the same game against France since Lionel Messi with Argentina in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup. Lukaku scored his 10th goal for Belgium in eight Nations League 2020-21 games. He also has one assist. Meanwhile, Carrasco netted his first goal for Belgium since November 2019.

Do you know?

Lukaku gets to 68 international goals

Lukaku now has 11 goals for Belgium in 2021. Overall, he has raced to 68 international goals, equaling the likes of Gerd Muller, Robbie Keane, and Carlos Luiz.