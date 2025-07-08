Towhid Hridoy slams his fourth ODI fifty against SL: Stats

Hridoy came out after Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto with 20 runs on the board. He led Bangladesh's fightback and added 42 runs with Parvez Hossain Emon. However, the tourists lost three more wickets before the 130-run mark. Hridoy helped Bangladesh get past 150 before falling to Dushmantha Chameera. He scored a 78-ball 51 (3 fours and 1 six).

Stats

A look at his ODI stats

As mentioned, Hridoy completed his ninth half-century in ODI cricket. Four of his fifties have come against Sri Lanka. In 38 ODIs, he has raced to 1,087 runs at an average of 35.06. His tally also includes a ton. He has a strike rate of 80.93 in the format. Notably, Hridoy has three half-centuries each at home, away, and neutral venues.