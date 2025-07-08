Towhid Hridoy slams his fourth ODI fifty against SL: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy hammered a fine half-century against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final ODI. Hridoy played a rescuing knock after the visitors were down to 20/2 while chasing 286 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. In the process, he shared brief stands with Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Shamim Hossai. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Hridoy plays rescuer for Bangladesh
Hridoy came out after Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Najmul Hossain Shanto with 20 runs on the board. He led Bangladesh's fightback and added 42 runs with Parvez Hossain Emon. However, the tourists lost three more wickets before the 130-run mark. Hridoy helped Bangladesh get past 150 before falling to Dushmantha Chameera. He scored a 78-ball 51 (3 fours and 1 six).
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As mentioned, Hridoy completed his ninth half-century in ODI cricket. Four of his fifties have come against Sri Lanka. In 38 ODIs, he has raced to 1,087 runs at an average of 35.06. His tally also includes a ton. He has a strike rate of 80.93 in the format. Notably, Hridoy has three half-centuries each at home, away, and neutral venues.