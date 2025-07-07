Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC's new Chief Executive Officer: Details here 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the appointment of Sanjog Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Gupta, who is currently the CEO of Sports and Live Experiences at JioStar, will take on the role from July 7. He succeeds Geoff Allardice, who resigned from the position in January after serving in an interim capacity since 2020 and full-time since 2021.

Background ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomes Gupta's appointment ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed Gupta's appointment, emphasizing his vast experience in sports strategy and commercialization. He said, "Sanjog brings extensive experience in sports strategy and commercialization, which will be invaluable for the ICC." Shah also highlighted Gupta's understanding of the global sports landscape and his curiosity about cricket fans' perspectives as key assets for ICC's future growth plans.

Selection process Global recruitment process for CEO's position Gupta's appointment comes after a global recruitment process initiated by the ICC in March. The position attracted over 2,500 applications from candidates across 25 countries. After shortlisting 12 candidates, a nominations committee recommended Gupta for the role. This was approved by Shah and ratified by the full ICC Board after further assessment and evaluation.

Future plans Excited to lead ICC, says Gupta Gupta expressed his excitement about the opportunity to lead the ICC at a time when cricket is set for unprecedented growth. He said, "It is a privilege to have this opportunity, especially at a time when cricket is poised for unprecedented growth and enjoys the passionate support of almost 2 billion fans worldwide." He also highlighted the potential of events like Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and technological advancements in propelling global cricket movement.