Wiaan Mulder scripts history with triple-century on Test captaincy debut

Wiaan Mulder, South Africa 's stand-in captain for the ongoing second Test against Zimbabwe , has made history by becoming the very first batter to slam a triple-century on his Test captaincy debut. The dasher accomplished the milestone on Day 2 of the game in Bulawayo. He also became the second batter from South Africa to register a triple-hundred in Tests. Here's more.

Knock Mulder's batting prowess guides the Proteas South Africa had a turbulent start in the 2nd Test, having been reduced to 24/2. Mulder, who came in at number three, propelled the Proteas past 200 along with David Bedingham thereafter. He was later joined by Lhuan-dre Pretorius, with SA crossing 400. Starting Day 2 at the overnight score of 264*, Mulder reached the 300-run mark in the morning session.

DYK Third South African captain to score a century on debut Notably, Mulder became just the third South African captain to score a century on his debut. The first was Herbie Taylor against England in December 1913 (109), followed by Jackie McGlew against England in August 1955 (104*). A total of 34 players have scored a century on their captaincy debut, with India's Shubman Gill being the most recent one to do so.

Elite company Mulder joins Chanderpaul, Dowling in elite club As mentioned, Mulder became the third player to register a 200-plus score in his first Test as captain. He now shares this honor with New Zealand's Graham Dowling (239 vs India, 1968) and West Indies's Shivnarine Chanderpaul (203* vs South Africa, 2005). This was overall Mulder's third Test hundred and a maiden 150-plus score.

Feats Mulder also shattered these records With this knock, Mulder broke Graeme Smith's record of 277 runs against England in 2003 for the highest score by a South African captain. He also became the first captain to register a 350-plus score in an overseas Test. Meanwhile, Mulder also became the second batter with a Test triple-hundred against Zimbabwe after Australia's Matthew Hayden, who made 380 in the 2003 Perth Test.

Record Second-fastest triple-hundred in Tests Mulder reached his triple century in just 297 balls, making it the second-fastest Test triple hundred ever recorded. The record for the fastest Test 300 is held by former India opener Virender Sehwag, who achieved the milestone in just 278 balls against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008.

Information Mulder joins Amla Mulder's innings also made him the second South African to score a Test triple century after Hashim Amla. The latter made 311* against England in 2012. Hence, Mulder now owns the highest individual Test score for SA.