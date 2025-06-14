What's the story

Mitchell Starc performed valiantly for Australia in their ICC World Test Championship final versus South Africa at Lord's.

Despite the Aussies suffering a five-wicket defeat, Starc was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the 4th innings.

Starc claimed 5 wickets in the contest and also slammed a defiant 58* in the 3rd innings.

Here are further details and key stats.