Mitchell Starc finishes as joint-2nd-highest wicket-taker in WTC 2023-25: Stats
What's the story
Mitchell Starc performed valiantly for Australia in their ICC World Test Championship final versus South Africa at Lord's.
Despite the Aussies suffering a five-wicket defeat, Starc was the pick of the bowlers for his side in the 4th innings.
Starc claimed 5 wickets in the contest and also slammed a defiant 58* in the 3rd innings.
Here are further details and key stats.
Bowling
Starc bowled his heart out in the 4th innings
Starc picked 2/41 from 13 overs in SA's 1st innings and managed 3/66 in 14.4 overs thereafter.
On Day 3, Starc handed Australia a fine start by dismissing Ryan Rickelton (9/1) as the Proteas were chasing 282.
He then broke a 61-run stand between Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder as SA slipped to 70/2.
On Day 4, he dismissed Tristan Stubbs (8).
Numbers
77 wickets for Starc in WTC 2023-25
Starc finished as the joint-2nd-highest wicket-taker in the 2023-25 edition of the WTC. He managed 77 scalps from 19 matches at 26.89 with the help of two five-wicket hauls.
Starc equaled Jasprit Bumrah's tally of 77 scalps. Bumrah averaged a solid 15.09.
Meawhile, Aussie skipper Pat Cummins finished as the edition's top wicket-taker (80). Cummins finished with 7 scalps in the final versus SA.
Information
Starc now owns 387 scalps in Tests
With 5 wickets in the contest, Starc now owns 387 scalps from 97 matches at 27.49. Against SA, he has picked 47 wickets from 10 matches at 28.06, as per ESPNcricinfo. Overall in the WTC, he has bagged 176 scalps from 46 games.