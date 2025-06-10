What's the story

The upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground, will see defending champions Australia take on South Africa.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who is among the best fast bowlers, would want to lead from the front.

Notably, Australia could be the first side to defend their WTC title.

Besides, Cummins is set to become the fourth-fastest Australian to 300 wickets in the format.