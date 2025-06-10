Pat Cummins could become fourth-fastest Australian to 300 Test wickets
What's the story
The upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting June 11 at Lord's Cricket Ground, will see defending champions Australia take on South Africa.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who is among the best fast bowlers, would want to lead from the front.
Notably, Australia could be the first side to defend their WTC title.
Besides, Cummins is set to become the fourth-fastest Australian to 300 wickets in the format.
Career
A look at Cummins's Test career
In an injury-ridden yet stellar Test career, Cummins has taken 294 wickets from 67 matches at an average of 22.43 so far.
His tally includes 17 four-wicket hauls, 13 fifers, and two match hauls of 10 wickets.
Cummins is set to become the eighth Australian with 300 Test wickets. He will join Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, and Brett Lee.
Milestone
Cummins could join these players
As mentioned, the impending final could see Cummins become the fourth-fastest Australian to 300 Test wickets.
Cummins, who has featured in 67 Tests so far, could break the record of Johnson. The latter took 69 matches to get to 300 wickets.
The list of Australians is led by Lillee (56 matches), with Warne (63) and McGrath (64) following him.
Record pursuit
Cummins eyes top spot for most wickets (2025-27 cycle)
Cummins eyes another significant achievement in the format.
As of now, India's Jasprit Bumrah leads the 2023-25 WTC wicket tally with 77 wickets. Cummins follows him with 73 wickets from 17 Tests.
With India having played their last Test, Cummins is the top contender to displace Bumrah at the top.
His compatriot Mitchell Starc is also in the race with 72 wickets.