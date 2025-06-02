South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen retires from international cricket at 33
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33.
The news comes hours after Australia's Glenn Maxwell bid adieu to ODI cricket.
Klaasen, who recently featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, represented the Proteas in 60 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and four Tests.
He broke the news on social media.
Statement
'Sad day for me,' says Klaasen
In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Klaasen wrote, "It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket.
"It took me a long time to decide what's best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision, but also one that I have absolute peace with," he added.
Stats
A look at his international career
Klaasen, known for his explosive hits against spinners, made his international debut in 2018 during the ODI series against India.
The wicketkeeper-batter finished with 2,141 ODI runs at a decent 43.69. His strike rate in the format reads 117.05. He slammed 4 tons and 11 half-centuries.
Klaasen also scored 1,000 T20I runs with a strike rate of 141.84 (5 half-centuries).
Information
Klaasen's last international match
Klaasen last played an international game during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He scored a 7-ball 3 as South Africa lost to New Zealand in the semi-final. They fell short by 50 runs while chasing 363.