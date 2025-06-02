What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, South African batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 33.

The news comes hours after Australia's Glenn Maxwell bid adieu to ODI cricket.

Klaasen, who recently featured for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, represented the Proteas in 60 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and four Tests.

He broke the news on social media.