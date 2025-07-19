Why Nagesh Kukunoor was initially unsure about directing 'The Hunt...'

Acclaimed director Nagesh Kukunoor recently revealed that he was initially hesitant to take on The Hunt- The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case. Speaking to India Today, he said his first reaction was a firm no because he didn't want to venture into "anything political." However, after reading Anirudhya Mitra's book Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi's Assassins, which inspired the recent series, his perspective changed.

Creative process 'I wouldn't inject any political commentary into the show' Kukunoor explained that he decided to position The Hunt as a police procedural after reading the book. He emphasized that he wouldn't inject any political commentary into the show. "Once in my head, I was clear that I wouldn't put my finger on any kind of politics, then I knew I was okay." However, he admitted that writing scenes based on real-life characters was a challenging task.

Director's dilemma Hope they're not misrepresented: Kukunoor on real-life characters Kukunoor expressed his concerns about misrepresenting real-life characters in The Hunt. "Each scene that you write it's so arduous at times because you know you're writing scenes based on real-life characters. Some of them were still alive. And that stress is always there, and I hope they're not misrepresented." He also touched upon the challenges filmmakers face when dealing with political themes today, calling it "nearly impossible" due to high "self-censorship" levels.