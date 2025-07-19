'Batman' actor Colin McFarlane gets honorary degree for health advocacy
Colin McFarlane—best known as Commissioner Loeb in "Batman Begins" and "The Dark Knight"—just picked up an honorary degree from Loughborough University, his alma mater.
The July 15 recognition celebrated not just his long acting career, but also his efforts to raise awareness about men's health.
McFarlane's cancer diagnosis and the importance of early screening
McFarlane isn't just a familiar face from movies and TV (think Outlander, Doctor Who, Bob the Builder, Peppa Pig); he's also been open about his prostate cancer diagnosis in 2023.
By sharing his story, especially as someone with a higher risk as a Black man, he's encouraged others to get screened early.
Degree celebrates his impact on health awareness
McFarlane's journey shows how public figures can use their platforms for good—turning personal challenges into life-saving conversations.
His honorary degree is more than a nod to acting; it highlights how speaking up can inspire real change around health issues that matter.