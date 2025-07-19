Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara shoot wedding scene on boat in Kerala: Video

Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's 3rd collaboration

Mega157 marks the third time Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are teaming up, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.

It's also director Anil Ravipudi's first project with Chiranjeevi.

With behind-the-scenes clips showing off beautifully decorated boats, this film—produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments—looks like one to watch out for.