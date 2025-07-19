Next Article
Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara shoot wedding scene on boat in Kerala: Video
A video of Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara shooting a wedding scene on a flower-decked boat in Kerala is making waves online.
The moment, captured in Alappuzha for their upcoming film currently titled Mega157, shows the stars in traditional white outfits and has fans buzzing about the movie's grand vibe.
Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara's 3rd collaboration
Mega157 marks the third time Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara are teaming up, after Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Godfather.
It's also director Anil Ravipudi's first project with Chiranjeevi.
With behind-the-scenes clips showing off beautifully decorated boats, this film—produced by Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments—looks like one to watch out for.