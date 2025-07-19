Next Article
Madurai HC orders removal of 'Bad girl' teaser over minors
The Madurai High Court has told the government to take down the "Bad Girl" movie teaser from platforms like YouTube within a month, after locals complained it showed inappropriate scenes involving minors.
The court's move highlights growing concerns over online content and its impact.
'Bad Girl' teaser crossed the line, said complainants
Released in January 2023, the teaser aimed to capture teenage love but sparked backlash for crossing the line.
Even though "Bad Girl" got a UA certificate and made waves at international festivals, its release—originally set for September 2023—is now up in the air.
The court also called for stronger steps to prevent similar issues going forward.