Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 'White'

'White' showcases Ravi Shankar's peace efforts in Colombia's civil war

"White" dives into Ravi Shankar's real-life peace efforts, especially his key role in Colombia's civil war.

The story spotlights how his push for nonviolence helped broker a ceasefire between FARC rebels and the government after just three days of talks—a moment even Colombia's then-president called a turning point.

Expect to see Massey's deep prep for the role too, with workshops and reading sessions bringing extra authenticity.