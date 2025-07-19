Next Article
Vikrant Massey to play Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 'White'
Vikrant Massey is about to start filming "White," a biopic where he steps into the shoes of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
The movie, backed by an international crew (including talent from Narcos), will be shot in Colombo and is produced by Siddharth Anand, Mahaveer Jain, and Peacecraft Pictures.
'White' showcases Ravi Shankar's peace efforts in Colombia's civil war
"White" dives into Ravi Shankar's real-life peace efforts, especially his key role in Colombia's civil war.
The story spotlights how his push for nonviolence helped broker a ceasefire between FARC rebels and the government after just three days of talks—a moment even Colombia's then-president called a turning point.
Expect to see Massey's deep prep for the role too, with workshops and reading sessions bringing extra authenticity.