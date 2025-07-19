'Kyunki Saas Bhi...' reboot: Will Mouni-Pulkit return for cameos?

The much-anticipated reboot of the classic television series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is set to air soon, with Pulkit Samrat and Mouni Roy returning in cameo roles. The original show featured Roy as Krishna Tulsi and Samrat as Lakshya Virani. Now, per TellyChakkar, they are set to reprise their characters in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Character significance Their return will add emotional depth to the narrative While the reboot will primarily focus on Tulsi (Smriti Irani) and Mihir (Amar Upadhyay), Roy and Samrat's cameo appearances are expected to add significant emotional depth to the narrative. Their return is likely to bridge the gap between the original series and its reboot, increasing the nostalgia factor.

Show details Reboot set to premiere on July 29 The reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will release on July 29, 2025, airing every night at 10:30pm on StarPlus and JioHotstar. The limited series will have around 150 episodes. Although the new version won't run for as long as its iconic predecessor, the makers promise it will retain the same emotional depth and family drama that made Kyunki a cult favorite.