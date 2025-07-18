'Kyunki...' reboot will discuss relevant issues, change mindset: Ektaa

Ektaa R Kapoor is bringing back Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (KSBKBT) to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The producer believes that the show can address contemporary issues through the lead character of Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani . In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she shared her vision for the reboot and how it aims to create an impact on society.

Show reboot Kapoor promises 'updated, newer version' of Tulsi Kapoor revealed, "We wanted to do a short bout of episodes so that we can actually bring back the memories and most importantly to give back to the medium that gave us so much-television." "We wanted to help India see her [Tulsi] in an updated, newer version and talk about important issues. We are using storytelling to do what we want to do...create impact, awareness, change mindset." The reboot will air on StarPlus and JioHotstar from July 29 at 10:30pm.

Social change How 'KSBKBT' positively impacted a viewer's family Kapoor shared an anecdote about how KSBKBT had a positive influence on a viewer's family. She said, "Recently, a young man was sitting across the table and he came to tell me, 'My father used to hate you.' When I asked him why, he said, 'Aapki wajah se meri mummy ne pehli baar unko jawab diya... she put her point of view across for the first time.'"

Medium preference My first love would always be television, says Kapoor Kapoor also spoke about her preference for television over OTT platforms. She said, "Essentially, my first love would always be television. This is a medium that has far more penetration than even the internet." "There is a lot more noise on the internet, but it is scattered. Television has the ability to reunite people, families, and thought processes."