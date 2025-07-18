Who's Tauseef Badshah, gangster arrested for killing patient in ICU  

In a shocking incident, CCTV footage from Paras Hospital in Patna captured the brazen daylight murder of gangster Chandan Mishra. The footage shows five men walking into the hospital's ICU, with one man leading the group—Tauseef Badshah. Clad in an untucked shirt and holding a gun, he walked calmly into the ICU where Mishra was being treated under police guard on parole.

Layout Gang had done extensive research Officials said that the gang had done extensive research and understood the hospital's layout well. Badshah was reportedly familiar with the hospital, having visited on a regular basis when a close friend was receiving long-term treatment there. Per India Today, prior to the attack, security personnel stopped the gunmen at the hospital's emergency gate and sought gate passes. However, none of them had it. They then snuck inside the OPD and went straight to Room 209, where Chandan was admitted.

CCTV Gunmen seen celebrating Later, CCTV footage showed the gunmen exiting the hospital and celebrating what they had done outside. In one, Tauseef is riding on the back of a motorcycle with two other people, one of whom is holding a gun in the air. Another attacker seemed to be celebrating the murder by raising both fists in victory. Within hours, the police said they had identified all the accused and detained Badshah.

Criminal history Badshah was recently involved in contract killings Badshah, who hails from Phulwari Sharif in Patna and has a hardware businessman father, is no stranger to crime. He was recently involved in contract killings and had begun taking money for murders or logistics. Sources told NDTV that Chandan was murdered over an old rivalry between him and another gangster named Sheru. Chandan and Sheru were once allies but reportedly had a falling out in Bhagalpur jail. Later, Chandan broke away but still called his gang the "Sheru Gang."